Seniors made sure every student in Copperas Cove ISD had Christmas gift

"The senior class last year sponsored three children through Communities in Schools last year and this year grew that number 10-fold to more than 30," senior class president Destiny Frank said. For their senior class project, the students at Cove High were determined to make sure there was a gift under the tree for every student in CCISD for Christmas.

