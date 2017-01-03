Man pleads guilty to stabbing woman in 2015
The Coryell County 52nd Judicial District Attorney said that 39-year-old Shomari Shaw pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday. The Coryell County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence call in the rural area of Copperas Cove on July 24, 2015.
