Copperas Cove prepares for Christmas parade

Thursday Dec 1

Copperas Cove residents are looking forward to a Christmas parade but hope that weather doesn't cancel it again. Last month, the Chamber of Commerce announced they couldn't fund the parade and several businesses joined together to fund the parade.

