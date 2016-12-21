Copperas Cove hires new police chief Read Story Brandon Gray

Eddie Wilson, who had been serving the city as Interim Chief Police since April 15, 2016 will be officially promoted on Saturday December 10. Wilson was born in South Korea and came to Copperas Cove as a military dependent in 1973. He graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1985 and majored in Criminal Justice at Central Texas College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.