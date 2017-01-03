Bandido indicted in Twin Peaks case
The ongoing investigation into the May 2015 Twin Peaks shootout has resulted in the indictment of another member of one of the two major groups that clashed that day. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Glenn Allen Walker, 44, a Bandido from Copperas Cove, on a first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity charge Wednesday morning.
