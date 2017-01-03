Bandido indicted in Twin Peaks case

Bandido indicted in Twin Peaks case

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The ongoing investigation into the May 2015 Twin Peaks shootout has resulted in the indictment of another member of one of the two major groups that clashed that day. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Glenn Allen Walker, 44, a Bandido from Copperas Cove, on a first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity charge Wednesday morning.

