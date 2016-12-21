Thanksgiving Benefit Basket program f...

Thanksgiving Benefit Basket program feeds 500 families

Wednesday Nov 23

More than 500 families in Copperas Cove will have a big meal this Thanksgiving thanks to a program that's now in its 22nd year. Community organizations and churches join forces every year to give away meals to less fortunate families through Thanksgiving Basket Benefit.

