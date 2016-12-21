News 10 mins ago 7:46 p.m.Fort Hood Soldier flees DPS going 200 mph on motorcycle, while illegallya

A Fort Hood soldier was arrested Sunday afternoon after leading troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety on a high speed motorcycle chase through two counties. The chase began around 3:45 p.m. when a DPS Trooper attempted to stop Shaquille Windsor, 22, for speeding on U.S. Highway 190 Westbound near W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.

