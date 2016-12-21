News 10 mins ago 7:46 p.m.Fort Hood Soldier flees DPS going 200 mph on motorcycle, while illegallya
A Fort Hood soldier was arrested Sunday afternoon after leading troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety on a high speed motorcycle chase through two counties. The chase began around 3:45 p.m. when a DPS Trooper attempted to stop Shaquille Windsor, 22, for speeding on U.S. Highway 190 Westbound near W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Dec 8
|SmokinJoe
|43
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec 2
|Scorpion
|2
|raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Scorpion
|62
|selling food stamps
|Nov 28
|stranded
|2
|f..k buddy
|Nov 27
|eightinchesoffun
|1
|Two white guys in search of ebony girl or asian... (Oct '12)
|Nov 26
|eightinchesoffun
|20
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Nov 23
|Real Truth
|270
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC