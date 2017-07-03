Visit this farmers market where you don't have to ask 'Did you grow this?'
I've extolled its virtues before: great vendor mix, real farmers and ranchers, outstanding pavilion complete with kid-friendly jungle gym and water feature, restrooms and expansive lawn, and committed staff to make it all work. You never have to ask producers, "Did you grow this?" Because with few exceptions, such as D-Bar Farm & Nursery's peaches from Montague County, the answer is "yes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Coppell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sightings Prompt Alligator Warning In North Texas (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Crocodile J
|52
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Jun 18
|Lords farts
|5
|Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15)
|Jun 10
|lpr
|4
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|258
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|Jun 4
|Jfinest
|37
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May '17
|jenga70
|1
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Myra
|47
Find what you want!
Search Coppell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC