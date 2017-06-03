Thanks to Farmers Branch friends, thi...

Thanks to Farmers Branch friends, this college grad who wasn't supposed to live past 10 has a future

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Dallas Morning News

It's improbable that they should be here, and yet here they are, in a living room in Coppell, encircled by red and black balloons and a joy of their own making. The man of the hour is graduate Ryan Dant, who at 29 has a girlfriend, a future and, as of last month, a degree from the University of Louisville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coppell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Jun 18 Lords farts 5
Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15) Jun 10 lpr 4
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) Jun 9 Ex Tiger 258
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) Jun 4 Jfinest 37
Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD May 23 jenga70 1
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '17 Myra 47
Lewisville High (Apr '14) May '17 LHS grad 4
See all Coppell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coppell Forum Now

Coppell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coppell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Coppell, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC