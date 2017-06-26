OSU football: 2018 cornerback JayVeon Cardwell commits to Cowboys
Oklahoma State football received a 2018 defensive back commit Monday from the same Texas high school that produced former All-Big 12 safety Jordan Sterns. JayVeon Cardwell -- a 6-foot and 175-pound cornerback from Cibolo Steele outside San Antonio -- pledged to the Cowboys on Twitter.
