OSU football: 2018 cornerback JayVeon Cardwell commits to Cowboys

Oklahoma State football received a 2018 defensive back commit Monday from the same Texas high school that produced former All-Big 12 safety Jordan Sterns. JayVeon Cardwell -- a 6-foot and 175-pound cornerback from Cibolo Steele outside San Antonio -- pledged to the Cowboys on Twitter.

