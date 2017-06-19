Gramercy Property Trust Announces $17...

Gramercy Property Trust Announces $173 Million of Dispositions in Second Quarter to Date

These dispositions include two notable transactions: the sale of five office assets from the Company's Gramercy Woods campus in Jacksonville, FL at a 6.8% cap rate on next twelve months net operating income for aggregate gross proceeds of $115 million and the sale of one office asset in Coppell, TX for aggregate gross proceeds of $42 million. The weighted average remaining lease term by square footage for the occupied properties was 13.6 years at closing and the blended exit cap rate for the occupied properties was 5.1% on next twelve months NOI.

