Gramercy Property Trust Announces $173 Million of Dispositions in Second Quarter to Date
These dispositions include two notable transactions: the sale of five office assets from the Company's Gramercy Woods campus in Jacksonville, FL at a 6.8% cap rate on next twelve months net operating income for aggregate gross proceeds of $115 million and the sale of one office asset in Coppell, TX for aggregate gross proceeds of $42 million. The weighted average remaining lease term by square footage for the occupied properties was 13.6 years at closing and the blended exit cap rate for the occupied properties was 5.1% on next twelve months NOI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Coppell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Jun 18
|Lords farts
|5
|Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15)
|Jun 10
|lpr
|4
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|258
|Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10)
|Jun 4
|Jfinest
|37
|Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD
|May 23
|jenga70
|1
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Myra
|47
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|May '17
|LHS grad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Coppell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC