Continue reading Koch-backed group pr...

Continue reading Koch-backed group pressures key Texas Republicans on divisive border tax proposal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Americans for Prosperity on Friday announced a six-figure digital advertising campaign urging Brady and others, including Texas Reps. Kenny Marchant and Sam Johnson, to "un-rig the economy" by pursuing a tax revamp that is "honest and fair."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coppell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Jun 18 Lords farts 5
Review: Tomorrow Counts Counseling & Recovery P... (Apr '15) Jun 10 lpr 4
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) Jun 9 Ex Tiger 258
Coppell Police Suck... (Jun '10) Jun 4 Jfinest 37
Dr Waldrip Lone Finalist for Frisco ISD May 23 jenga70 1
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '17 Myra 47
Lewisville High (Apr '14) May '17 LHS grad 4
See all Coppell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coppell Forum Now

Coppell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coppell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Coppell, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC