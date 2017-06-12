'An honor to be back'; Frisco school board OKs contract for next superintendent
Mike Waldrip spent 12 years here before leaving in 2014 to become superintendent for Coppell ISD. On Monday, Frisco ISD's board of trustees unanimously approved a contract to bring him back in the district's top job.
