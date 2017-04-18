Student robbed at gunpoint in Coppell...

Student robbed at gunpoint in Coppell HS parking lot

The victim told officers he was in the school parking lot just before 6:30 p.m. when a man pulled up in a newer silver Nissan Sentra and asked him questions. He then pulled out a handgun and demanded the student's cell phone and wallet.

