Student robbed at gunpoint in Coppell HS parking lot
The victim told officers he was in the school parking lot just before 6:30 p.m. when a man pulled up in a newer silver Nissan Sentra and asked him questions. He then pulled out a handgun and demanded the student's cell phone and wallet.
