NLHS Colorguard places second at state

Tuesday Apr 4

North Lamar Colorguard members placing second at state beginning front row left are Adrienne Fitzgerald, Nancy Castillo, Rebekah Reed, and Jennifer Wirges. In back are Caroline Hicks, Samantha Wisham, Brianna Grissom, Coral Smith, Kaitlyn Conlin, and Logan Liles.

