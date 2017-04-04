NLHS Colorguard places second at state
North Lamar Colorguard members placing second at state beginning front row left are Adrienne Fitzgerald, Nancy Castillo, Rebekah Reed, and Jennifer Wirges. In back are Caroline Hicks, Samantha Wisham, Brianna Grissom, Coral Smith, Kaitlyn Conlin, and Logan Liles.
