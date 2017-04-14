Dog About Town: Easter parading and more things to do with your pooch
You and your four-legger can join the pooch parade or cheer on the marchers at this year's Easter in Lee Park. The festivities, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, also include food and beverage vendors and live music by the Gypsy Playboys, and pet-related businesses and rescue groups will also have booths.
