Zuzu Verk's Boyfriend Robert Fabian I...

Zuzu Verk's Boyfriend Robert Fabian Indicted for Murder

Friday Mar 17

Zuzu Verk's former boyfriend Robert Fabian was arrested for tampering with or fabricating evidence to conceal a human corpse. More than a month has passed since Robert Fabian was arrested for trying to conceal his girlfriend Zuzu Verk's remains in a shallow grave in Brewster County.

