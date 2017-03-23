Zuzu Verk's Boyfriend Robert Fabian Indicted for Murder
Zuzu Verk's former boyfriend Robert Fabian was arrested for tampering with or fabricating evidence to conceal a human corpse. More than a month has passed since Robert Fabian was arrested for trying to conceal his girlfriend Zuzu Verk's remains in a shallow grave in Brewster County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coppell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb 27
|Dianne U
|1
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb '17
|AmberMyree
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|DDW
|30
Find what you want!
Search Coppell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC