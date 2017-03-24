Highland Park ISD becomes 'District o...

Highland Park ISD becomes 'District of Innovation,' gaining...

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Highland Park ISD has joined dozens of local and statewide school districts by becoming a "District of Innovation," which grants some of the flexibility available to open-enrollment charter schools in Texas. The Texas Legislature in 2015 passed House Bill 1842, which created the District of Innovation concept.

