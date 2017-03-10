Dog About Town: St. Pat's parties and more things to do
A St. Patrick's Day Yappy Hour from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Sloan & Williams Winery in Grapevine will raise money for Canine Companions for Independence. The group will receive 30 percent of sales during the event, which will include appetizers, wine, live music and raffles.
Coppell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb 27
|Dianne U
|1
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb 16
|AmberMyree
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
