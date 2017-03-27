DCS Interim Super Confident Agency Wi...

DCS Interim Super Confident Agency Will Survive

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Leatha Mullins, the acting superintendent at Dallas County Schools, is speaking out for the first time about what she's discovering inside the scandal-ridden school bus agency while hoping they can secure enough cash to make it through to the end of the year. Leatha Mullins, the acting superintendent at Dallas County Schools, is speaking out for the first time about what she's discovering inside the scandal-ridden school bus agency while hoping they can secure enough cash to make it through to the end of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coppell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat... 8 hr ThomasA 2
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar 14 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens Feb '17 Dianne U 1
Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting Feb '17 AmberMyree 1
See all Coppell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coppell Forum Now

Coppell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coppell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Coppell, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,741 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC