Continue reading RoboCop comes to UTA -- sort of
It glides softly along the floor, its black, 4-foot, 4-inch-tall bullet-shaped body sporting a University of Texas at Arlington logo and an array of blue and red lights as it hums like a quiet oscillating fan. It's known as the K3 -- a mobile robotic police unit -- and though images of the 1987 sci-fi classic RoboCop spring to mind, don't call it Murphy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Coppell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb 27
|Dianne U
|1
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb 16
|AmberMyree
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
|Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Eman87
|63
Find what you want!
Search Coppell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC