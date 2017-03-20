Continue reading Carrollton community garden grows civic bonds, by the tons
When Laura Margadonna first read about the Giving Garden of Carrollton, the city's first community garden, she saw it as an opportunity to reach back to her roots. Margadonna said she grew up gardening on a farm in South Carolina, but her small, shaded Carrollton backyard did not give her the freedom to plant what she wanted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Coppell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you been contacted by CODE ENFORCEMENT lat...
|Mar 31
|ThomasA
|2
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|Code Enforcement Waging a War on citizens
|Feb '17
|Dianne U
|1
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb '17
|AmberMyree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coppell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC