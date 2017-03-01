Continue reading 83-year-old is Dallas County's 8th flu death this season

Continue reading 83-year-old is Dalla...

The latest victim was an 83-year-old resident who died of complications from seasonal influenza, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services. The seven other deaths in the county this season have been reported in Carrollton, Coppell, Dallas and University Park.

