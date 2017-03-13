CFPB fines Nationstar $1.75M for HMDA violations
Nationstar Mortgage agreed on Wednesday to pay $1.75 million to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for failing to accurately report home mortgage data that is used to identify discrimination.
