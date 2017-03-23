CFPB Acts Against Nationstar Mortgage...

CFPB Acts Against Nationstar Mortgage for Flawed Mortgage Loan Reporting

Bureau's $1.75 Million Civil Penalty for Persistent and Substantial Reporting Errors is the CFPB's Largest Penalty to Date for HMDA Violations Washington, DC - infoZine - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Nationstar Mortgage LLC to pay a $1.75 million civil penalty for violating the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act by consistently failing to report accurate data about mortgage transactions for 2012 through 2014. This action is the largest HMDA civil penalty imposed by the Bureau to date, which stems from Nationstar's market size, the substantial magnitude of its errors, and its history of previous violations.

