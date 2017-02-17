M&A resources helps Focus attract new partner
It was Focus Financial Partners' ability to provide capital for mergers and acquisitions that proved decisive in helping the industry's leading consolidator bolt on its 44th firm. CFO4Life, based in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas, is joining Focus with approximately $433 million in assets under management and practice specialties in tax planning, insurance and 401 plans.
