IDIS and GardaWorld Reveal New Video Surveillance Installations Across North America
Guy CA tA© of GardaWorld says, "We are pleased with the partnership we have created with IDIS over the past year and look forward to the continued benefit we'll receive from current and planned installations of IDIS technology." COPPELL, Texas - IDIS and GardaWorld announce the successful installation of more than 800 IDIS cameras and recorders across multiple sites in the United States and Canada, with ongoing and planned installations in 2017.
