Focus Financial adds $800M Lone Star State firm
An $800 million registered investment advisory firm based in Coppell, Texas, CFO4Life, has joined the New York-based Focus Financial Partners. In a press release, Focus said the RIA is its 44th partner firm and its first headquartered in Texas.
