Continue reading Two dozen Dallas industrial buildings sell as part of more than $1 billion deal

New York-based investor DRA Advisors LLC said that it has purchased almost 20 million square feet of warehouse and distribution buildings in 21 U.S. markets, including Dallas. The largest share of the properties purchased were in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including two dozen buildings with totaling 2.7 million square feet.
Coppell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Stomach hernia causes uncontrollable vomiting
|Feb 16
|AmberMyree
|1
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
|Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Eman87
|63
|Review: Pro Care Collision LLC (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|dolly
|21
