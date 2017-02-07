Continue reading Two dozen Dallas industrial buildings sell as part of more than $1 billion deal

Continue reading Two dozen Dallas ind...

Tuesday Feb 7

New York-based investor DRA Advisors LLC said that it has purchased almost 20 million square feet of warehouse and distribution buildings in 21 U.S. markets, including Dallas. The largest share of the properties purchased were in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including two dozen buildings with totaling 2.7 million square feet.

