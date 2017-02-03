Commercial real estate transactions

Commercial real estate transactions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Private real estate investor Vestar has acquired Twin Creeks Marketplace, a 43,134-square foot grocery-anchored shopping center located at 1265 W. Exchange Parkway in Allen. Developed in 2016, Twin Creeks Marketplace has tenants including Sprouts Farmers Market, Verizon, Starbucks, Advancial Credit Union, Luxe Nails, Studio Smiles and ATI Physical Therapy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coppell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14) 3 hr Hans Fellhauer 2
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb 3 TEXAND 14
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
News Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08) Jan 24 Eman87 63
Review: Pro Care Collision LLC (Jul '08) Jan 23 dolly 21
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Jan 11 John Im a bitch B... 8
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan '17 Victim 175
See all Coppell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coppell Forum Now

Coppell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coppell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Coppell, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,129 • Total comments across all topics: 278,644,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC