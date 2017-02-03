Commercial real estate transactions
Private real estate investor Vestar has acquired Twin Creeks Marketplace, a 43,134-square foot grocery-anchored shopping center located at 1265 W. Exchange Parkway in Allen. Developed in 2016, Twin Creeks Marketplace has tenants including Sprouts Farmers Market, Verizon, Starbucks, Advancial Credit Union, Luxe Nails, Studio Smiles and ATI Physical Therapy.
