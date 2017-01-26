Production Lead/Digital Press Operator
Job Description High Cotton has an opening for a 2nd shift production lead/digital press operator in our Coppell, Texas, production facility. Experience with Xerox, OCE, HP, RICOH, INFOPRINT printers preferred but not required.
