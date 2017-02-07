Former Arlington city manager Campbell takes interim role in Kennedale
Retired Arlington City Manager George Campbell was hired Tuesday as Kennedale's interim city manager after serving 10 years as Denton's top administrator. The Kennedale City Council voted unanimously to have Campbell run the government while it conducts a nationwide search to replace Bob Hart, who is leaving Friday for the same position at the city of Corinth in Denton County.
