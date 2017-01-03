Divided Opinions on School's Barbed W...

Divided Opinions on School's Barbed Wire Fence

Coppell city council members are expected to vote Tuesday night on a zoning request involving a chain link, barbed wire fence surrounding a middle school football field. The Coppell Independent School District put up the fence around the football field and track behind Coppell Middle North several months ago.

