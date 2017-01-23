Boy seeks to heal officers' hearts Re...

Boy seeks to heal officers' hearts Read Story Hannah Davis

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Nobody knows when it started exactly, but Jayden Morales is in love with all things police. His aunt Melissa Morales says he'll walk up to any man or woman in a uniform to say hello and give them a hug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coppell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 28 min GreenPharts 1,061
News Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08) 15 hr Eman87 63
Review: Pro Care Collision LLC (Jul '08) Mon dolly 21
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Jan 11 John Im a bitch B... 8
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
Hookers Dec 26 Jim 1
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec '16 Bgriffen 29
See all Coppell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coppell Forum Now

Coppell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coppell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Coppell, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,207 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC