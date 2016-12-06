Continue reading Their numbers dwindling, North Texas survivors of Pearl Harbor carry on
For many of the men who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the 75 years since have been difficult. Around North Texas -- and nationwide -- their numbers are dwindling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coppell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Bgriffen
|29
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Dec 5
|Bleed maroon and ...
|3
|Daniel Glass (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|Spencer Lewis (Jul '11)
|Nov '16
|Grapevineian
|2
|CFBISD School Board Member & Middle School Teac...
|Nov '16
|TerryB
|2
|Holiday STEM Camps at Sylvan Learning Center
|Nov '16
|Sylvan of Flower ...
|1
|Swingers? Not sure what to say or think about t...
|Oct '16
|TerryB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coppell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC