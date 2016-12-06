Continue reading Their numbers dwindl...

Continue reading Their numbers dwindling, North Texas survivors of Pearl Harbor carry on

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Dallas Morning News

For many of the men who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the 75 years since have been difficult. Around North Texas -- and nationwide -- their numbers are dwindling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coppell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Fri Bgriffen 29
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Dec 5 Bleed maroon and ... 3
Daniel Glass (Apr '10) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
Spencer Lewis (Jul '11) Nov '16 Grapevineian 2
CFBISD School Board Member & Middle School Teac... Nov '16 TerryB 2
Holiday STEM Camps at Sylvan Learning Center Nov '16 Sylvan of Flower ... 1
Swingers? Not sure what to say or think about t... Oct '16 TerryB 1
See all Coppell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coppell Forum Now

Coppell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coppell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Coppell, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,494

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC