ATV Releases 2MP, IP License Plate Capture Camera
Find out how trends and technology are allowing security dealers to generate these new revenue streams as well as more effectively manage their businesses. COPPELL, TX - Advanced Technology Video has announced the release of the IPLPC2RI, a 2MP, IP License Plate Capture camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Sales & Integration.
