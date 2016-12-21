Coppell ISD Says Dallas County School...

Coppell ISD Says Dallas County Schools Too Cheap to Dump

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: NBC Dallas

Some suburban school districts continue to support Dallas County Schools, the agency providing busing services to many North Texas school districts, despite tardiness complaints and safety concerns including an increase in bus crashes and drivers recorded running red lights. In an letter obtained by NBC 5 Investigates , Coppell Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip said bus services could cost up to $1 million a year more if they're forced to use another bus provider.

