Victoria Tierney and her prize winning painting, "Mother Japan"
This week Viz Vity went on the road to the Coos Art Museum in Coos Bay, which has a large juried exhibition open right now called Expressions West 2017. The work of Bandon artist Victoria Tierney was chosen as the Grand Prize blue ribbon winner: In an interview with Sandy Brown Jensen, Victoria Tierney narrated the story behind her large, prize-winning entry called "Mother Japan," "The piece that I entered is a piece that's really dear to me; it's called "Mother Japan."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLCC-FM Eugene.
Add your comments below
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|11
|Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ...
|May '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|2
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|william adam hammonds (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|ClaudiaHammonds
|2
Find what you want!
Search Coos Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC