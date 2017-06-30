Victoria Tierney and her prize winnin...

Victoria Tierney and her prize winning painting, "Mother Japan"

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: KLCC-FM Eugene

This week Viz Vity went on the road to the Coos Art Museum in Coos Bay, which has a large juried exhibition open right now called Expressions West 2017. The work of Bandon artist Victoria Tierney was chosen as the Grand Prize blue ribbon winner: In an interview with Sandy Brown Jensen, Victoria Tierney narrated the story behind her large, prize-winning entry called "Mother Japan," "The piece that I entered is a piece that's really dear to me; it's called "Mother Japan."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLCC-FM Eugene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More May '17 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May '17 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) May '17 We Hate Coos Bay ... 11
News Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ... May '17 We hate coos bay ... 2
News Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi... Apr '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
News Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory Apr '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
william adam hammonds (Nov '12) Mar '17 ClaudiaHammonds 2
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,551 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC