The longest running musical tradition

Thursday Jun 8

The Myrtle Creek-Tri City Area Chamber of Commerce has a lineup for its annual Music in the Park Summer Concert series. Performances will start at 6 p.m. most Thursday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 24 at Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek.

