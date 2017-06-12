The longest running musical tradition
The Myrtle Creek-Tri City Area Chamber of Commerce has a lineup for its annual Music in the Park Summer Concert series. Performances will start at 6 p.m. most Thursday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 24 at Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|11
|Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ...
|May '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|2
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|william adam hammonds (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|ClaudiaHammonds
|2
Find what you want!
Search Coos Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC