Nehalem Bay snowy plovers another endangered species act success

Friday Jun 23 Read more: OregonLive.com

Snowy plovers cluster on the Oregon coast beach near Coos Bay in 1999. A Western snowy plover chick hatched recently on a beach at Nehalem Bay State Park, the first hatchling spotted there since the 1960's.

