Legislature working on bill to track college grad rates

Monday Jun 12

A bill awaiting Senate approval would require public universities to report the number of students from each Oregon high school and their college graduation rates. Legislators said the bill was intended to accelerate reporting information that should have been part of a state initiative to set up a statewide data system to track students' progress from preschool to postsecondary school.

