FERC wona t hold pipeline meeting in Jackson County

FERC won't hold pipeline meeting in Jackson County

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners and opponents of a proposed natural gas pipeline through southwestern Oregon are asking the federal agency overseeing the project to schedule a public meeting here in the county. Commissioners and opponents also want a longer public comment period than the 30 days recently announced by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

