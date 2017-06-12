FERC wona t hold pipeline meeting in Jackson County
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners and opponents of a proposed natural gas pipeline through southwestern Oregon are asking the federal agency overseeing the project to schedule a public meeting here in the county. Commissioners and opponents also want a longer public comment period than the 30 days recently announced by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|May '17
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|11
|Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ...
|May '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|2
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|william adam hammonds (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|ClaudiaHammonds
|2
