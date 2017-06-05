Coast Guard rescues 2 distressed mari...

Coast Guard rescues 2 distressed mariners off Oregon coast

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a pair of distressed mariners from a sinking boat early Thursday morning off the Oregon coast. The crew of a 40-foot sailing vessel named "El Corazon" reported late Wednesday night that the boat had lost some of its engine power and was about 15 miles off Cannon Beach, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

