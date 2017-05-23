Voters show up for school bonds, supp...

Voters show up for school bonds, support gas pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Houston Chronicle

This May 9, 2017, file photo show a yard sign supporting a $790 bond measure for the Portland Public Schools in Portland, Ore. Oregon voters on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, approved two-thirds of school construction bonds statewide including the largest school bond in Oregon history with $790 million for Portland Public Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... May 14 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) May 13 We Hate Coos Bay ... 11
News Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ... May 5 We hate coos bay ... 2
News Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi... Apr '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
News Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory Apr '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
william adam hammonds (Nov '12) Mar '17 ClaudiaHammonds 2
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC