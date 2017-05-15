Voters approve Portland schools bond,...

Voters approve Portland schools bond, reject pipeline ban

Portland voters Tuesday approved the largest school bond in state history, which would raise taxes to address high levels of lead in drinking water at nearly every school and pay for modernizing schools. According to partial returns, 61 percent voted for the $790 million Portland Public Schools spending package while 39 percent were opposed, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

