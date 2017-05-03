Veresen Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors
Veresen Inc. is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held in Calgary, Alberta on May 3, 2017, all the nominees listed in its notice of meeting and information circular dated March 14, 2017, were elected as directors of Veresen, the results being as follows: Veresen is a publicly-traded dividend paying corporation based in Calgary, Alberta that owns and operates energy infrastructure assets across North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ...
|21 hr
|joe ward
|1
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|Apr 18
|We hate coos bay ...
|10
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr 11
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory
|Apr 8
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|william adam hammonds (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|ClaudiaHammonds
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ...
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Coos Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC