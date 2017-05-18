Veresen Announces Common Share Dividend for May 2017 and Quarterly Dividend on its Preferred Shares
Veresen Inc. announces that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for May 2017 of $0.0833 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 23, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2017.
