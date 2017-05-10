Umpqua Community College announces a ...

Umpqua Community College announces a tuition increase starting this summer term

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The News-Review

Umpqua Community College students can expect to see a tuition hike beginning this summer, now that the school's board of trustees approved a $5 per credit hour tuition increase at its Wednesday meeting. Students will now pay $93 per credit hour to assist the college with balancing its budget after the state announced it would not be providing community colleges with additional funding over last year's budgeted amount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) Sat We Hate Coos Bay ... 11
News Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ... May 5 We hate coos bay ... 2
News Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi... Apr '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
News Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory Apr '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
william adam hammonds (Nov '12) Mar '17 ClaudiaHammonds 2
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Is anyone fed up with underage prostution with ... Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 8
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,318 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC