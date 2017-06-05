Trump's regulator picks could support Coos Bay LNG project
In a move that could have significant implications for a proposed natural gas export terminal in Coos Bay, the U.S. Senate on Thursday will take up President Donald Trump's nominations to fill two vacancies on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Backers of the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal and its 232-mile feeder pipeline are counting on the Trump administration to help reverse last year's decision by the commission to deny a federal license for the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Coos Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss...
|May 14
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13)
|May 13
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|11
|Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ...
|May '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|2
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|william adam hammonds (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|ClaudiaHammonds
|2
Find what you want!
Search Coos Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC