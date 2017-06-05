Trump's regulator picks could support...

Trump's regulator picks could support Coos Bay LNG project

Wednesday May 24

In a move that could have significant implications for a proposed natural gas export terminal in Coos Bay, the U.S. Senate on Thursday will take up President Donald Trump's nominations to fill two vacancies on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Backers of the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal and its 232-mile feeder pipeline are counting on the Trump administration to help reverse last year's decision by the commission to deny a federal license for the project.

