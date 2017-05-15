Police log:

Police log:

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The News-Review

These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coos Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Sun We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Oregon port vote is latest local action on foss... Sun We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
Why we hate coos bay oregon (Jan '13) May 13 We Hate Coos Bay ... 11
News Merger puts financial heft behind Coos Bay LNG ... May 5 We hate coos bay ... 2
News Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi... Apr '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
News Jordan Cove LNG Project Scores Legal Victory Apr '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
william adam hammonds (Nov '12) Mar '17 ClaudiaHammonds 2
See all Coos Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coos Bay Forum Now

Coos Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coos Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Coos Bay, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,048,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC